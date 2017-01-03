Wenger: ‘We showed we are mentally strong, but it is no penalty’

Arsene Wenger praised his side’s resilience to earn a point at Bournemouth, but criticised the refereeing decisions.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud inside the last 20 minutes saw the Gunners avoid defeat after trailing 3-0 on the south coast.

Wenger believed that despite the poor start his team came out of the game feeling mentally strong.

He said: “They started much faster and with 20 minutes to go we were 3-0 down so that’s a mental test. We refused to lose the game.”

“Bournemouth deserve a lot of credit but the disadvantage is too big to play against a team with three and a half days recovery. That’s too big a handicap. But they are a good team with quality and they played with pace.”

Wenger added: “We showed we are mentally strong. I am happy to play every day but only if our opponent has done the same.”

“We dropped two points but we have to do better in the other games and hope other teams will drop points.

“It was not a result we wanted before the game but at 3-0 down we’d have signed for 3-3. We were unlucky in some decisions tonight.”

Wenger hit out at the decision to give Bournemouth a penalty after a push by Granit Xhaka, while Bournemouth’s second goal came after after Ryan Fraser appeared to shove Hector Bellerin.

“It is no penalty, or if it is then it’s a foul [on Bellerin]. The push from Xhaka was much less strong than the push for the goal.”