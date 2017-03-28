Wenger: Why I believe France will dominate for years to come

Arsene Wenger believes France have the young players in place to dominate the international game for the next 20 years.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe heralding a bright new era for Les Bleus, the Arsenal boss admits he’s impressed with the talent currently coming through.

“I’m convinced, maybe because I’m French, but at the moment the best players in the world are in France,” he told BeIN SPORTS.

“The upcoming force in international football for me is France.

“You find top quality players in France now like you had in Brazil twenty years ago. Every corner you can find a player who can play for the national team basically.

“When you look at players like (Tiemoue) Bakayoko, (Alexandre) Lacazette, who are not even selected, that was not the case 10 years ago.

“When you see the names that Deschamps has to select it is a nightmare to pick the best 20 and get that down to the best 11.

“That is not a problem that they have in Spain.

“Germany are still there, but maybe a little bit less strong than they were in Brazil.

“That’s why I think France has an exceptional potential and maybe could take over.”

The depth of France's squad is simply amazing!

France boosted their chances of reaching the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 3-1 win over Luxembourg on Saturday.

Didier Deschamps’ side – beaten in the final of Euro 2016 by Portugal – are already among the favourites to lift the World Cup next summer.