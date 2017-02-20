Wenger won’t defend Sanchez as Arsenal inquest continues

Arsene Wenger refused to make Alexis Sanchez immune from criticism after the Arsenal manager was asked for his thoughts on how the Chilean performed in their collapse against Bayern Munich.

The Gunners were beaten 5-1 by Bundesliga champions Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last week to effectively end their interest in this season’s competition.

Sanchez equalised in the first half for Wenger’s side, but was unable to prevent them from suffering a second-half capitulation at the Allianz Arena.

When asked whether the performance of his side would make it more difficult to persuade Sanchez to sign a new contract with the club, Wenger simply replied: “No.”

It was then put to the manager that Sanchez had performed well at the Allianz Arena. His response?

“Watch the game again. I do not want to comment individually but we have lost as a team and Alexis is part of that.”

