We’re not there yet, but Arsenal will get better, vows Cech

Petr Cech knows there is still more to come from Arsenal this season following Saturday’s dramatic victory over Southampton.

The Gunners goalkeeper scored an unfortunate own goal to put Saints ahead in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium before Arsenal captain and birthday boy Laurent Koscielny levelled with an acrobatic overhead kick.

The game looked set to end all square until referee Rob Madley awarded an injury-time penalty to the hosts, having allowed play to continue despite Koscielny lying prone in front of the Southampton goal with a head injury.

Santi Cazorla scored from the spot to seal a 2-1 win and give Arsene Wenger’s men back-to-back league victories either side of the international break.

Next up for Arsenal is their first Champions League game of the season, a tough trip to French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

And Cech admits there is room for improvement in Arsenal’s game as they look to avoid the kind of start they endured in last season’s group stage when they lost their opening two games to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos.

“I think we are not 100 per cent yet,” he told Arsenal TV.

“Our game is not as fluent as it could be and it should be. But I think we are getting the results that we need and this is the most important sometimes when you are playing and you know not everything is happening the way you want, that you find a way to win games.

“Obviously we did so, so we are happy with the three points and we go game by game and try to improve every day.

“I think our reaction (to going behind) was very good, we got a goal back in the first half, we tried to push for the winning goal. It came in the last minute but I think we were aggressive and we were searching for it so in the end we probably deserved a little bit of luck back.”