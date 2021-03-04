Chelsea striker Timo Werner has admitted that his recent goal drought – the like of which he has “never” experienced before – has proved “very tough”.

The German arrived at Stamford Bridge in June off the back of explosive form for RB Leipzig.

Werner scored 34 goals in 45 games last season, including 28 in 34 Bundesliga games.

Overall, meanwhile, he netted 95 times in 159 outings for Leipzig after joining in the summer of 2016.

However, he has struggled to recreate that form in England, scoring only five goals in 25 Premier League games. Indeed, he went 14 games without a goal in the top flight between November and February.

Asked by BBC Sport how he has found his debut season at Chelsea, Werner said: “Very tough, I think when you don’t score as a striker it’s always tough.

“But it’s a period like 15 games in the Premier League, I don’t know exactly, I never had it in my career before.

“It was tough for me because I want to help the team, I want to score because that’s my nature, I’m a striker.

“Of course when you win the games that’s the most important thing, but after this for me, the most important thing is to score goals.”

Werner broke his drought in the 2-0 win over Newcastle last month, but has since gone two further games without a goal.

The Germany international added that he is looking at the bigger picture, looking to learn and improve rather than dwelling on his record.

Werner hoping goal drought is over

“At the end, I think you have to learn from these situations. You always can learn from a bad situation more than from a good situation,” the 24-year-old said.

“I learn a lot to trust in myself, to give everything on the pitch. Not only to think about goals, but to give more on the pitch and to fight more for the team, defensively and offensively help my team as much as I can.

“That was my goal and I learned a lot from this time, but now I hope that this period is gone and that I score a few more goals until the end of the season.”

Chelsea return to action on Thursday when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Reds midfielder Fabinho, who played at centre-back at Stamford Bridge in the season’s earlier meeting between the sides, neutralised Werner’s threat well as the visitors won 2-0.

