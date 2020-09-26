An astonishing first half an hour saw West Brom shock Chelsea, before the Blues fought back to claim a 3-3 draw.



Chelsea went into the game as overwhelming favourites, with the Baggies yet to claim a point since being promoted back to the top flight.

However, it was the hosts who came out of the traps most quickly at the Hawthorns, racing into a three-goal lead to stun their visitors.

Callum Robinson scored twice before Kyle Bartley added a third to put Albion in a convincing position. Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi replied in the second half, before Tammy Abraham clinched a last-minute equaliser.

ROBINSON STUNS CHELSEA EARLY ON

Chelsea completed the signing of Edouard Mendy to compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga this week, but it was Willy Caballero who was chosen instead of the Spaniard on this occasion.

Caballero could not prevent Chelsea going behind early on, though. Robinson fired across goal from a wide angle to give West Brom a shock lead just four minutes in.

Chelsea soon had chances to equalise, with Timo Werner going close to a first Premier League goal when he struck the crossbar.

However, it was West Brom who scored next. Thiago Silva – captaining his new side on his Premier League debut – gave the ball away, leaving Robinson with a comfortable one-on-one finish for his second goal of the afternoon.

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva has become the first outfield player to make an error leading to goal on their Premier League debut since West Ham’s Issa Diop back in 2018… 😧 pic.twitter.com/sRZiL85k5A — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) September 26, 2020

West Brom then stunned Chelsea even further by getting a third goal inside half an hour, as Bartley slotted home to extend the lead.

The Blues failed to get back into the game before half-time, leaving Albion in a convincing position.

CHELSEA COMPLETE SECOND HALF FIGHTBACK



Frank Lampard made a double change at the break, introducing Callum Hudson-Odoi and Cesar Azpilicueta in place of Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea responded in the second half when Mason Mount curled home their first goal of the evening.

Sub Hudson-Odoi reduced the deficit to one in the 70th minute after a neat one-two with Kai Havertz.

Striker Olivier Giroud replaced defender Silva in another throw of the dice from Frank Lampard.

And the equaliser came deep into stoppage time when Tammy Abraham reacted to a rebound to tap home. A VAR check threatened to overrule the goal for a handball, but the original decision stood to ensure Chelsea snatched a draw.