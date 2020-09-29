West Brom agree loan deal to bring back midfield lynchpin

West Brom have agreed a deal to bring Filip Krovinovic back to The Hawthorns on a season-long loan from Benfica.

The Croatian played a major role as the Baggies secured promotion last season, scoring three goals in 43 appearances.

And now the midfielder is back, after West Brom completed protracted negotiations with his Portuguese parent club.

Bilic’s Baggies got off the mark for points in their third match back in the Premier League, scrambling a chaotic 3-3 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

Krovinovic likened his return to the west Midlands to a family reunion.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be back with family,” said Krovinovic.

“I know it took a little bit of time but now I’m here and that’s the most important thing.

“I said to my brother that it’s like coming back to school after the summer holidays. To see your friends is one of the best things in your life.”

Adebayor on West Brom radar

West Brom are looking to bolster their striking ranks and are reportedly in talks with former Real Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham star Emmanuel Adebayor over a move to The Hawthorns.

Adebayor, 36, is currently a free agent after ending his stint at Paraguayan club Olympia. He is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

The man capped 87 times by Togo is well-known to followers of England’s top division. He made 142 appearances for the Gunners between 2006 and 2009 before a disappointing short stint with Manchester City.

His Etihad experience ended with a loan move to Real Madrid but he was soon back in the Premier League – scoring 42 goals from 113 appearances in all competitions for Spurs.

The veteran’s last foray in the Premier League saw him bag just one goal from 15 outings at Crystal Palace. Read more…