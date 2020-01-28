West Bromwich Albion have agreed terms with Sheffield United to sign Blades’ winger Callum Robinson, according to reports.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is looking to bolster the club’s attack ahead of their promotion push, with a deal for the Ireland forward ‘very close’ to getting over the line.

According to Football Insider, the two clubs have reached an agreement on a loan move, with the transfer expected to be announced before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Robinson has struggled for a consistent run of games at Bramall Lane this season and a loan move away could see him find the form that saw the Blades sign him from Preston for £6m in the summer.

It was Robinson’s form at Preston which saw the forward called up to the Ireland squad.

The winger netted 12 times for North End last season and chipped in with three assists making him one of the most sought after players in the Championship – with the likes of Norwich and Brighton also said to be interested.

The Premier League may have come a little too early for the 24-year-old, who has only scored once in 16 appearances despite starting the season as the first-choice striker.

Reports suggest, United boss Chris Wilder will be looking at bringing in an attacking replacement for the Ireland international – with no targets emerging as of yet. West Brom themselves aren’t short of attacking options – with Charlie Austin, Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu on the books at the Hawthorns.

It would not be a surprise to see one of these names offloaded to free up some wages for the acquisition of Robinson.

The Baggies have really struggled in front of goal of late, only scoring more than once on one occasion in the last two months.

Luckily enough, the West Midlands outfit are still sat in first place despite a poor festive period.

Albion play Cardiff on Tuesday and a loss would see some real pressure mounted on Bilic and his squad.

In mid-December West Brom were 10 points clear of the play-off pack, but if results go against them tonight that lead could be reduced to just three points.