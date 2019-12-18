West Brom are ‘nailed on’ to sign Championship hotshot Matheus Pereira on a permanent deal in the upcoming January transfer window – and for as little as £9m.

On-loan Pereira has been in top form for Slaven Bilic’s men in the Championship – with many critics dubbing him the best player in the league.

When the club signed the winger, an option-to-buy clause was added to the deal for a figure believed to be in the region of £9m – which now looks a superb piece of business.

The Brazilian joined the Baggies from Sporting Lisbon in the summer and has hit the ground running, bagging five goals and assisting 10 times already in only 20 Championship games this season.

Pereira had fallen out of favour in Lisbon due to a reported attitude problem, which made him a risky signing for Bilic at the time.

However, it seems like Bilic’s gamble has paid off with the winger emerging as a real superstar at the Hawthorns this season – the club are currently riding high at the top of the Championship table and have a 12-point buffer to third place.

If Pereira was to make a return to Portugal he may struggle for game time, with Sporting boasting the services of former Atletico winger Luciano Vietto along with Argentine international winger Marcos Acuña.

The Brazilian would be an absolute steal considering West Brom are looking to strengthen ahead of their promotion push.

The signing of Pereira would come at a good time for the club, with West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson being heavily linked with a move away from the Hawthorns in the January window.

On the pitch, West Brom regained top spot at the weekend, following a big 3-2 win in the West Midlands derby against Birmingham City.

The Baggies’ promotion contenders Leeds United threw away a three goal advantage at home to Cardiff at Elland Road.

West Brom take on promotion contenders Brentford at the weekend knowing a win against the Bees could open up a huge 15 point gap between themselves and the chasing playoff pack.