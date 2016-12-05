West Brom and Watford land FA misconduct charge

West Brom and Watford have been charged with misconduct following Saturday’s Premier League match at The Hawthorns, the FA have confirmed.

Watford forward Roberto Pereyra was sent off six minutes from the end of West Brom’s 3-1 win when he reacted angrily to a James McClean challenge.

The incident resulted in both sets of players clashing on the touchline.

An FA statement read: “Both West Bromwich Albion and Watford have been charged for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

“It follows an incident in the 84th minute of the game on Saturday December 3 2016.

“Both clubs have until 6pm December 8 2016 to respond to the charge.”

Earlier on Monday Manchester City and Chelsea were charged with failing to control their players after the bad-tempered conclusion to Saturday’s clash.

City striker Sergio Aguero was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Chelsea defender David Luiz, prompting a melee between both sets of players. City midfielder Fernandinho was also sent off for shoving Cesc Fabregas.