West Brom boss provides transfer update following thrashing by Arsenal

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has provided an update on the club’s transfer business, five days before the summer window closes.

The Baggies started their season with a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth away from home. They built on that with three consecutive Championship wins, before they were thrashed by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick as Mikel Arteta’s side ran out 6-0 winners at The Hawthorns. The Gunners will face League One outfit AFC Wimbledon in the next round.

Ismael has improved his squad this summer with the permanent signings of Adam Reach and Alex Mowatt. Matt Clarke and Jordan Hugill have arrived on loan from Brighton and Norwich City respectively.

Following the defeat to Arsenal, Ismael was asked if any more players would be signed in the coming days.

He said (via Express and Star): “I think at the minute we are satisfied with the last signing [Hugill].

“I think only if something happens in the outgoings, then we can do something in the incomings.”

On the addition of Hugill, Ismael added: “When I arrived we identified some positions we needed for the philosophy and for the Championship, the profile and the type of player.

“We had two or three names on our list, and Jordan was among the names. I think we have taken our time, but the feeling was there on both sides that it is the right decision.

“He’s a player with a great mentality and work ethic, he’s a great worker. Tactically, he’ll give us another possibility in the front three, he can hold up the ball.

“The link up game is excellent with him. In aerial duels he’ll give us more possibilities, especially if we can make a lot of crosses throughout the game and more presence in the opponent’s box.

“He gives us more possibilities and adaptability. This is what you need in the Championship.”

West Brom have allowed a number of players to leave since their relegation from the Premier League.

Brazilian winger Matheus Pereira joined Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, while Kieran Gibbs and Charlie Austin were released.

Shot-stopper Sam Johnstone has been linked with Arsenal, although the Englishman now appears to be staying in the West Midlands.

West Brom target Man City starlet

Man City striker Liam Delap, son of former Stoke man Rory, is reportedly on Ismael’s wish list.

The youngster managed an impressive 24 goals in 20 matches during the 2020/21 Premier League 2 campaign.

He could be taken to The Hawthorns to compete with Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant up front.

However, a deal depends on City’s striker search. They might need to keep Delap around if the pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo fails.

