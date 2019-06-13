West Brom confirm appoint of former West Ham boss Bilic

Slaven Bilic: Has plenty on his plate right now

Slaven Bilic has been named as the new manager of West Brom, the Championship club have confirmed.

The Baggies turned to former West Ham boss Bilic to replace Darren Moore, who was sacked in March, with James Shan taking charge until the end of the season.

The 50-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with Albion, who reached the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

The Croatian has been out of work since being dismissed by the Hammers in November 2017.

Bilic told his new club’s official website: “I’m delighted with this opportunity of course.

“We want to improve, we want to improve on the pitch and Albion have convinced me they want to return to the Premier League. Albion have a short-term project and a long project and they do not clash.

“They wanted me to lead them, to help improve them. They made it clear they wanted me to be the one to lead them in this and I didn’t think twice once they had spoken to me.”

Albion technical director Luke Dowling added: “We had the opportunity to ensure we conducted a wide range of interviews and were determined to take it.

“We have spoken to some outstanding candidates and I would like to thank them for their interest in the post.

“But from the moment we spoke to Slaven, we were struck by his enthusiasm and excitement about this challenge. He is determined to get back to the Premier League and believes passionately that he can do that with Albion.

“We believe he is a great ‘fit’ for us – his presence, experience and management qualities are just what we need.”

