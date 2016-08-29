West Brom confirm club record Nacer Chadli signing

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the club record £13million signing of Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli.

The midfielder has penned a four-year deal at The Hawthorns but his fee will soon be eclipsed when the Baggies complete an expected £15million deal for Malaga’s Ignacio Camacho.

Belgium international Chadli spent three years at Spurs and becomes Albion’s third signing of a frustrating summer with boss Tony Pulis targeting a host of signings before Wednesday’s deadline.

Chadli told the club’s official site: “I feel very good to be here. It came very quickly but I spoke to the club and they have a good team, a good manager and I am very pleased to be here.

“My ambitions? I just want to help the team win as many games as possible.”

Pulis added: “He’s a top, top player and I’m delighted we’ve got him. I said last week that these signings all had to be about players who would improve our squad – and Nacer does precisely that.”

The Baggies have suffered transfer difficulties this summer with Pulis voicing his concerns over a lack of players several times – despite the club being prepared to break their transfer record.

They pulled out of a £15million deal for West Ham’s Diafra Sakho in July over fears with his fitness, had several bids rejected by Leicester for Jeff Schlupp and have been chasing Southampton’s Jay Rodriguez on loan.

Albion were prepared to sell Saido Berahino for around £20million – with Stoke and Crystal Palace tabling bids around that figure – but it looks unlikely he will leave The Hawthorns. They were only ready to sell once they had found a replacement but were never in a position to sign a forward in earlier in the window.

The striker is now out of the country on holiday ahead of Wednesday’s transfer deadline with the focus on his future with Albion as his contract expires next summer.

Chadli, 27, arrives after making 119 appearances, scoring 25 goals, for Tottenham after joining from Twente for £7million. He played 40 times for Spurs last season but has not featured for Mauricio Pochettino’s men this term.

Chadli’s arrival paves the way for Callum McManaman to leave with Newcastle linked with the winger after Pulis confirmed he expects the former Wigan man to depart before Wednesday.