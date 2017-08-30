West Brom confirm loan signing of PSG midfielder

West Bromwich Albion have officially confirmed the loan signing of PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The Ligue 1 club have confirmed that there is no option to buy in the deal for the Poland international.

Krychowiak‏ has started just 10 games for the French club since joining from Sevilla £28m last year.

“I had a lot of offers from Spain and Italy. But this is a very ambitious club. There’s a good atmosphere here,” Krychowiak said after signing.

Albion Chairman John Williams described the midfielder’s recruitment as a significant addition to the club’s Premier League squad.

“This is a fantastic loan agreement for Albion and we are very pleased to have completed the transfer,” said John.

“Grzegorz arrives with an impressive reputation that is well-earned and a CV in European football which clearly displays his qualities.

“We are delighted to welcome him and are confident he will make a significant contribution to the first-team group this season.”