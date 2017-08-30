West Brom confirm loan signing of PSG midfielder
West Bromwich Albion have officially confirmed the loan signing of PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.
The Ligue 1 club have confirmed that there is no option to buy in the deal for the Poland international.
Krychowiak has started just 10 games for the French club since joining from Sevilla £28m last year.
“I had a lot of offers from Spain and Italy. But this is a very ambitious club. There’s a good atmosphere here,” Krychowiak said after signing.
Albion Chairman John Williams described the midfielder’s recruitment as a significant addition to the club’s Premier League squad.
“This is a fantastic loan agreement for Albion and we are very pleased to have completed the transfer,” said John.
“Grzegorz arrives with an impressive reputation that is well-earned and a CV in European football which clearly displays his qualities.
“We are delighted to welcome him and are confident he will make a significant contribution to the first-team group this season.”