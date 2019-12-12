West Brom ‘got out of jail,’ says Bilic after Wigan draw

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic says his side ‘got out of jail’ following their 1-1 draw away at Wigan Athletic last night.

Bilic was left disappointed as his side struggled to extend their winning run to seven games and return to the top of the Championship table.

Wigan dominated the play throughout the game and were unlucky not to come away with all three points at the DW Stadium.

It took Wigan 5o minutes to break the deadlock, following a Sam Johnstone own goal.

The Latics were not finished with the one goal – pushing on for a second immediately but to no avail.

The visitors equalised against the run of play, after a Wigan pass back led to an indirect free kick in the area – Charlie Austin ran on to the Jake Livermore lay off, curling one in the top corner.

Bilic was happy his side were able to pick up a point from such a tough fixture.

He said: “We have to be honest enough to admit we weren’t as good tonight as we’ve been so far.

“We started slowly, and we have to admit we didn’t deserve anything more than a point.

“We didn’t get big-time punished, so we have to take the point as a good one.”

Bilic gave credit to Athletic, who denied the Baggies leapfrogging Leeds and returning to the top of the Championship table.

He added: “We have to give great credit to Wigan for the way they played.

“They had 14 shots, we had only six that has never happened to us so far.

“All credit to the Wigan boys, this is a good point in a difficult place to come.”

The result disappointed the West Brom players also – with Matt Phillips asking his team to keep their ‘foot on the gas’ earlier in the week.

The Baggies travel to Birmingham at the weekend before hosting Brentford. Two winnable fixtures to bounce back.