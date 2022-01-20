West Brom fail in bid to hijack Celtic move for playmaker

West Brom have failed in a late bid to hijack Celtic’s move for MK Dons playmaker Matt O’Riley.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic have agreed a £1.5m fee despite the Baggies’ late move.

He has since been pictured at Celtic Park where he has arrived for a medical ahead of his unveiling.

The Bhoys will have been determined not to miss out, as they did when Australian Riley McGree opted to join Middlesbrough earlier this month.

Matt O’Riley only moved to the Dons from Fulham in 2020, but his seven goals and five assists have attracted a lot of interest.

The Albion are light in midfield, with only Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby being the only recognised central midfielders.

Livermore boost for Baggies

A positive however, is that Livermore has triggered the one-year extension option in his contract – due to 22 appearances this season.

Manager Valerian Ismael has praised the 32-year-olds performance on and off the pitch.

Livermore believes that the club can turn their form around and fight for an automatic promotion place.

He told the Express and Star: “Nobody wants to win more than me. I will do all i can, and we will do all we can as a dressing room to battle for victories in every fixture. There is a long way to go.”

This has allowed the club to search for a much needed centre half. Barnsley’s Liam Kitching being their number one target.

The Tykes though have declared the player not for sale, with them fighting to avoid relegation to League One.

Without a win in five in all competitions and only ultimately only two in eleven; the Midlands side are now 12 points off league leaders Fulham and sit in fifth place.

West Brom’s last win came back in early December.