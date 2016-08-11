West Brom join Palace in race for Liverpool flop Benteke

West Brom have joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign Christian Benteke from Liverpool.

The Baggies need to rebuild their strike-force with Saido Berahino expected to leave, and Benteke is under consideration, Press Association Sport understands.

The forward will be allowed to leave Anfield, although Liverpool are keen on recouping as much of the £32.5million they paid Aston Villa last year meaning any deal will break Albion’s transfer record.

Crystal Palace are also interested in the 25-year-old, who scored nine goals in 14 league starts last season but has fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.

Albion pulled the plug on a record £15million deal for West Ham’s Diafra Sakho last week after it became clear he would not be fit enough until September.

The Baggies want to line up a new signing before allowing Berahino to leave with the club having accepted it is time to cash in on the former England Under-21 international.

Palace also want Berahino, with an offer of £20million plus add-ons on the table, with Stoke having offered a £20million package for the 23-year-old.

Albion were bought by Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Limited last week, headed by Chinese entrepreneur Guochuan Lai.

The new owners are also prepared to give the green light to a third bid for Leicester’s Jeff Schlupp. Albion have had two bids rejected for the Ghana international but have never given up on the left-sided player.