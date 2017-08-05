West Brom keen to offer Everton midfielder a two-year deal

West Bromwich Albion are interested in bringing Everton midfelder Gareth Barry to The Hawthorns on a two-year-deal, according to reports.

The 36-year-old is a target for the Baggies who are attempting to find a replacement for Darren Fletcher, who moved to Stoke City on a free transfer earlier this summer.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has identified Barry as a potential target who is unlikely to experience first-team football this season.

With Everton expected to complete the signing of Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson in the coming days, it might be the right time for Barry to seek football elsewhere.

Albion are also keeping tabs on Leicester City’s Matty James, but with Danny Drinkwater currently injured as well as being linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, the Foxes might be reluctant to sell.