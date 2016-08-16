West Brom lodge £21m Slimani offer – report

West Brom have made a “revised £21million offer” for Sporting Lisbon striker Islam Slimani, according to a report.

The Portuguese club value the Algeria international at £26million and have so far rebuffed all offers for the frontman, who has blasted 56 goals in 107 games for Sporting over the last three years.

With Saido Berahino believed to be heading to Stoke Tony Pulis wants a striker to play alongside Salomon Rondon and has also posted an interest in Liverpool frontman Christian Benteke.

Liverpool reportedly had a £20million bid for Slimani turned down by Sporting in June, according to Noticias ao Minuto, while Arsenal and Tottenham have been tracking the 28-year-old all summer.

With the news that Everton and Swansea are also reported to be interested in the player, West Brom have upped their interest and lodged a bid, but Sporting are holding out for £26million for the player, who has been a model of consistency.

Slimani scored 32 goals for club and country last season and he has a contract with Portuguese side until 2020.