West Brom look for a response

Back to back defeats for the first time this season for Albion, although there was no disgrace at all in coming second to title-challenging City. Baggies fans wanted a response to the loss at Newcastle on Saturday, but by the time the Citizens had flexed their rather expensive muscles, the home side simply couldn’t handle them.

The pace of Navas and finish from Aguero early on was of the highest standard, as was man-mountain Yaya Toure’s first of the night. As an opposing fan, you can see clearly why teams coming across them of late are being knocked for six and seven.

The worrying thing for their title rivals is that, for whatever reason, England’s number one Joe Hart and Spanish duo David Silva and Alvaro Negredo didn’t even make it onto the pitch last night. The return of the influential Vincent Kompany in the heart of defence, however, would have been a huge positive for Manuel Pellegrini.

For fear of being accused a City supporter, I’ll move onto Albion. I for one was proud of the resilience of the players after conceding the third. As mentioned already, that score-line of 3-0 has escalated towards double figures for the 2012 champions recently.

I thought Claudio Yacob was outstanding. He is normally so effective alongside Youssouf Mulumbu, but he did a sterling job of marshalling Yaya and Fernandinho for large periods. His instrumental performance rightly earned him the club’s own man of the match.

I was thrilled for Victor Anichebe also. He’s had his fitness issues since he arrived at the Hawthorns in the summer, but I thought his presence gave the dodgy-looking Martin Demichelis something completely different to think about when he replaced Shane Long. He took his goal extremely well, and his technique to roll the defender before shooting, I am informed by an Everton-supporting friend, is a specialty.

Matej Vydra also offered something else. I wouldn’t expect Steve Clarke to, but I’d be seriously tempted to include both attackers in the starting line-up against Norwich at the weekend. It just reiterates, if nothing else, the squad depth we’re currently enjoying.

Saido Berahino was very good on the wing, and I also don’t think Stephane Sessegnon missing out was too bad a thing either; the midfielder’s looked a little fatigued in recent matches. Trio Morgan Amalfitano, James Morrison and Chris Brunt all performed better than they did at St. James’ Park, I felt, and meant far more pluses could be taken despite defeat.

The decision Clarke has to make for the crunch encounter with the Canaries is who to replace Jonas Olsson with in defence. The Swede picked up his fifth booking on Wednesday, and it’ll be interesting to see whether it’s Diego Lugano or Craig Dawson who gets the nod.

There’s also the return of Mulumbu, Zoltan Gera and maybe even Nicolas Anelka and Scott Sinclair. Bar Olsson, Billy Jones and Ben Foster, Clarke will be nearly at full strength going into the Christmas period: as Albion fans, we all know how important, traditionally speaking, that’ll be.

Boing Boing!

