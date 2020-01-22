West Brom make contact with Croatian winger ahead of £8million deal

West Brom have been in touch with the representatives of Mislav Orsic as Slaven Bilic looks to add to his squad this month after a series of disappointing results.

Orsic has been in superb form for Croatian League leaders Dinamo Zagreb, notching an impressive 19 goals across all competitions.

Now fellow countryman Slaven Bilic intends to make the winger his first January signing, according to the Daily Telegraph, as he looks to put an end to a run which has seen them fail to win in eight league games.

The runs has seen West Brom’s lead at the top of the table slip to just five points ahead of third placed Nottingham Forest. The only positive Bilic will take is that promotion rivals Leeds United have been on an equally poor run.

Albion are looking to a few new faces to their squad, and will have been boosted by the news that newly appointed West Ham manager David Moyes intends to allow Grady Diangana to stay at The Hawthorns for the remainder of the season. Rumours had been circulating that the Hammers would recall the winger before the end of the month.

The Baggies will be intensifying their transfer plans nonetheless, with Orsic at the top of Bilic’s wishlist.

The 27-year-old has been back in Croatia with Dinamo since the summer of 2018, when they picked him up from K-League side Ulsan Hyundai for around £1m.

His usual position is on the left wing, an area which has been of weakened by Diangana’s absence due to injury and, most likely, will continue to be in the coming weeks.

It is believed that the Championship league leaders are expected to be particularly busy in the final week of the window, which closes on Friday January 31, just prior to the Baggies’ fixture at home to bottom of the table of Luton Town.