West Brom make decision on two well-known trialists

West Brom have decided to assess former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh further but ex-Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko has been let go.

Both free agents have been on trial with the Baggies since being released by Crystal Palace and Shanghai Shenhua respectively, and were recently involved in a friendly against the Dehli Dynamos.

Sissoko had also played for West Brom U23 squad but a lingering doubt that he could get up to the pace of the Premier League has ultimately sealed his fate.

“Fitness-wise they’re off it, let’s be truthful, they haven’t done the pre-season our players have done,” said assistant head coach Dave Kemp.

“It’s difficult in these situations. If they came in at the beginning of pre-season they’d be at the same level as everybody else. You’re judging them when they’re two months behind the others.”

Chamakh, though, has been given extra time to try and make a lasting impression on boss Tony Pulis, who has already spoken about the prospect of offering the Moroccan a short-team deal.

“Chamakh has got real quality in that 10 position and he can score goals but we will see,” said Pulis.

“It would be lovely to think that in a month’s time he could be at the level he was at Palace.

“If he was at that level he would certainly be pushing people to play.