West Brom part ways with Darren Moore following draw with Ipswich

West Brom have parted company with head coach Darren Moore, the Championship club have announced.

The move comes within hours of the Baggies’ 1-1 draw against bottom club Ipswich, which further dented their faltering promotion hopes.

Chief executive Mark Jenkins told the club’s official website: “This has been an enormously difficult decision for a club which will always hold Darren in such high regard.

“He took over at a very difficult time last season and reunited the club, a contribution that will never be forgotten.”