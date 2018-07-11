West Brom plot £10m Leeds raid as deal for second defender nears

West Brom are ready to launch a £10million bid to tempt Leeds to sell Pontus Jansson, according to reports emerging in the Swedish media.

Swedish publication Expressen claims new Albion boss Darren Moore is ready to make the Sweden defender his No 1 target of the summer – with a deal for his former Leeds United teammate, Kyle Bartley, also rumoured to be close.

Bartley enjoying a successful central defensive partnership with Jansson under then boss Garry Monk in the 2016/17 season as the Whites narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

The player since returned to Swansea following the conclusion of his loan at the end of that season, but has now been told he can move on in a permanent deal – and it’s reported the Baggies are nearing a £3.5million deal after new Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa declined the opportunity to chase a deal.

But Moore won’t stop at Bartley and it’s now claimed he wants Jansson to rekindle that partnership with his former Elland Road teammate at The Hawthorns.

The departure of Jonny Evans to Leicester and the impending sale of Craig Dawson has left the Championship newcomers short in the centre of defence – and Moore – who signed goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Manchester United earlier this month – has been tasked with rebuilding the side.

Leeds are likely to fight to keep Jansson from a direct rival for promotion’s clutches, but Expressen claims a big offer from West Brom could yet tempt them to sell a player, who has become a firm fans’ favourite during his two years in West Yorkshire.