West Brom recruits weren’t ‘marquee signings’ Pulis wanted

Tony Pulis has continued his battle with the West Brom board by insisting the five players the club brought in during the transfer window were not the marquee signings he wanted.

Reports of a rift emerged last week following a transfer window which left Albion supporters and the Baggies boss underwhelmed and frustrated, and Pulis fanned the flames further on Friday morning.

Speculation about a falling-out behind the scenes came after a statement issued by new chairman John Williams, who sought to explain the club’s transfer dealings, in which he said: “Our head coach Tony Pulis is very selective and particular about the players he recruits.”

It followed news of the collapse, for “footballing reasons” according to Williams, of a club-record deal for a defensive midfielder who was understood to be Malaga’s Ignacio Camacho.

That meant the only new players to arrive on deadline day were defender Allan Nyom and striker Hal Robson-Kanu – joining previous recruits Matty Phillips, club-record signing Nacer Chadli and Brendan Galloway.

West Brom chairman blames Pulis for transfer failures

Asked if he was happy with West Brom’s business, Pulis said: “Obviously you’re going to ask about the statement that the club made or what John said.

“The five players John (Williams) said I was happy with, they were not the marquee signings I wanted to bring in. And that’s for all sorts of reasons, it’s nobody’s fault.

“To try and say they were the five I wanted, that’s wrong. I’ve spoken to John about it and I think he accepts that.”

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to his former club Bournemouth, Pulis added: “John’s a good man. I feel a bit sorry for John. He’s come in and been caught in a crossfire between a change of ownership.

“He’s a good man and I’ve had real good conversations with John and got to know him and he’s a decent fella and he wants the club to do well.

“But this club is very different to any other I’ve been at. It’s a more continental experience and I want to get through it. Some things I enjoy and some things I don’t enjoy.

“But we’ve brought the players in and we’ve got to get on with it. Everybody now has got to get together. We’ve got four or five months to really work hard and get as many points as we can, that’s the most important thing for this football club.

“I think there’s been enough said and nonsense spoken. All the stories and rumours and speculation that was built up, 90 per cent of it is absolute nonsense. I’m pleased the window is closed and we can all concentrate on the results and the performances of the players.”

It was suggested last week that Pulis was considering his future in the immediate aftermath of the transfer window closing, but he has given no indication previously of planning his departure.

Asked about it on Friday morning, Pulis said: “I was asked this question a few weeks ago and it’s the same answer.”