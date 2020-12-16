West Brom sack Slaven Bilic after difficult start to life back in Prem

West Brom have confirmed the dismissal of head coach Slaven Bilic, less than 24 hours after drawing with Manchester City.

Having taken the reins at the Hawthorns last summer, the former Croatia and West Ham boss ended his first season at the Baggies helm with automatic promotion as Sky Bet Championship runners-up.

West Brom have found life tough back in the Premier League and sit 19th in the standings on seven points following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Reports emerged after the match that the Croatian was set to be sacked and the West Midlands club called time on his 18-month stay on Wednesday lunchtime.

A club statement read: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Slaven Bilić.

“Assistant Coaches, Dean Računica and Danilo Butorović, and First Team Coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect.

“The Baggies are currently 19th in the Premier League table with seven points from 13 fixtures.