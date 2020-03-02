Filip Krovinovic has revealed that he believes the Championship is “the most complicated league in the world”.

This comes after West Brom‘s 1-0 defeat at home to Wigan this Saturday, which saw the Baggies’ lead at the top of the Championship cut to just one point, after Leeds’ 4-0 demolition of Hull earlier in the day.

West Brom didn’t lose a game at the Hawthorns until December 29 when relegation-threatened Middlesbrough won 2-0, but since then Slaven Bilic’s side have lost another two home games – also against struggling sides in first Stoke and now Wigan.

Krovinovic said: “This league is the most complicated league in the world. We have only lost to the teams that are near the bottom of the table. It has been like that.

“But that doesn’t mean that they are bad teams, as Wigan showed.”

It wasn’t just the typical smash-and-grab that the scoreline might suggest; Wigan had more shots, more shots on target, completed more passes, had more possession and had more corners than West Brom, with Sam Morsy’s 37th-minute strike proving enough to earn all three points for the visitors.

Latics also beat promotion hunting Leeds at Elland Road last month, so they are developing a habit for grinding out results on the road, crucial as Paul Cook’s men look to avoid relegation for the second season running.

The on-loan Benfica man has struggled to nail down a starting spot since joining at the start of the season, with 11 of his 30 Championship appearances being off the bench, but he is still considered a top player for the Baggies.

The Croatian is confident ahead of the final 10 games, after recently being deployed in a deeper midfield role, rather than as a number 10 – the position he believes he is more effective in.

“I am used to it. I know how to play it and I like to help the team to defend and attack,” he said.

“I like to do both. I like to fight also. I love it, I enjoy it.”