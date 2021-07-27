West Brom star mulling over future after £12.8m bid comes in

Brazilian Matheus Pereira is considering his future at West Brom after the club reportedly received a £12.8million bid for the winger.

That’s according to ESPN journalist Joao Castelo-Branco who via Twitter stated that Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have tabled a bid for the attacker.

He wrote: “Matheus Pereira considering Al Hilal offer – He would like to play in the Premier League but salary is tempting.

“The Saudi club offered 15million Euros [£12.8million] to West Brom. They want £30million from Premier League clubs, but I would guess if no such offers are made they could accept at the end of the window.”

Following a loan spell at the Hawthorns, Pereira joined West Brom from Sporting Lisbon permanently for £7.4million last year.

He scored 11 and assisted six Premier League goals in 33 matches last season as the Baggies were relegated.

The season prior, he lit up the Championship scoring eight times and providing a huge 20 assists in 42 games.

Former West Brom striker casts verdict over Pereira

Despite his previous form, it seems new boss Valerien Ismael is not impressed by the work ethic of Pereira.

The wide man has reportedly been frozen out of the squad due to a lack of effort in training. He’s also reportedly given consent to be left out of friendly games, so say West Brom News.

Speaking to the aforementioned source, former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips mooted that this can only mean one thing.

“That just means he wants out – it’s as simple as that,” he said. “He’s obviously trying to force a move.

“I said all along I hope it doesn’t get down to that but it’s clear that the player wants to leave the football club.

“Obviously, agents have been doing a lot of work in the background, there must be clubs lined up.

“From my experience, the agent has probably told him to act like this to force a move. It’ll just be a matter of time before he moves on, which will be a shame.”

The Athletic reports that West Brom want at least £25million for Pereira. Ismael says he expects the unsettled player to make a summer exit.