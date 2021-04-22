West Brom survival bid hits brick wall as classy Leicester hit top form

Leicester took another step closer to securing Champions League football after an irresistible display stopped West Brom’s recent surge dead in its tracks.

Leicester should’ve taken an early lead after the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho nipped in to disposses the final West Brom defender. The striker raced away towards goal, but was sufficiently marshalled away from goal by Sam Johnstone before smothering the shot.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Iheanacho was looking lively as the hosts commanded the possession stakes. The return of James Maddison to the starting eleven ensured threatening service was in good supply.

The Baggies were struggling to contain their counterparts and their resistance was soon broken in the 23rd minute.

A defence-splitting pass picked out Timothy Castagne marauding forward from wing-back.

The Belgian had Jamie Vardy in support and wasted little time in squaring to the frontman before sweeping the ball past the helpless Johnstone.

One soon became two when a corner cannoned off Matt Phillips straight into the path of Jonny Evans four yards out. The veteran didn’t have to break stride before nodding home to put the Foxes firmly in control.

Castagne and Vardy both then came close to adding a third in a nightmare spell for West Brom. The former rattled the post with a low drive after Maddison showcased fine vision.

A rare West Brom foray into Leicester’s half did see an effort hit the woodwork, though not in the fashion you might have expected. Direct from a corner, Matheus Pereira whipped the ball onto the top of the crossbar, though in truth, Kasper Schmeichel was never troubled.

The same could not be said for his counterpart Johnstone, however, who soon conceded a third with the next attack.

Vardy scampered away down the left before firing a ball across goal. Iheanacho latched on to the pass before tucking away via a deflection.

Kelechi Iheanacho can't stop scoring! 🎯 Jamie Vardy with a lovely run to put it on a plate for his strike partner 🤝 The Foxes are on fire! 🦊 pic.twitter.com/2RgSkOX822 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2021

The Baggies were lost at sea as half-time neared, though Iheanacho squandered a superb opportunity to bag a brace when blazing over from close range.

The second half began in the same fashion as the first left off, with Leicester in total control and on the prowl.

West Brom managed to stop the bleeding, though the drop in Leicester intensity was in part due to their game management.

Vardy, continued to menace the Baggies backline with balls into the channel, while Iheanacho showcased why he is seen as Vardy’s long-term successor.

The latter stung the palms of Johnstone from a free-kick won by Ayoze Perez just outside of the area. Perez was on to replace Maddison who had done wonders for a potential England inclusion throughout his entire 70-minute stint.

The latter stages played out with little in the way of goalmouth action as Leicester ultimately emerged with the most comfortable of 3-0 victories at the King Power.