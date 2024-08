West Brom have added striker Hal Robson-Kanu to their squad after the 27-year-old was allowed to leave Wales training to secure the deal.

He was a free agent after leaving Reading in the summer and so was not governed by the window, but Albion decided to get the deal done on Wednesday regardless.

Robson Kanu scored twice in Wales’ run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and netted five goals for Reading in the Sky Bet Championship last season.