West Brom target City teen and USMNT star as striker search continues

Liam Delap and Daryl Dike are two forwards on Valerien Ismael’s wish list as West Bromwich Albion look to bolster their squad after a positive start to the Championship season.

According to the Express & Star, Albion are looking to sign a centre forward to compete with Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant.

Dike is very extremely familiar to Ismael having made 19 appearances and scoring nine goals for Barnsley last season. That’s after he impressed during a spell on loan from Orlando City.

It is believed that Orlando may be willing to send the 21-year-old on another loan spell providing a hefty fee is involved.

Dike won praise throughout his time at Oakwell with his clinical finishing and physical hold-up play. That enabled the Tykes to secure a remarkable fifth-placed finish.

Delap is currently considered as one of the most in-demand strikers in English football. Indeed, several second-tier sides are plotting moves for the Manchester City forward.

Delap hit the headlines last season when scoring on his professional debut against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

He also netted 27 goals in 24 games for City’s U23s side in the Premier League 2 last season.

Stoke, Derby County, Milwall and Middlesbrough are also said to be interested bringing in the 18-year-old on loan.

Andre Gray linked with Albion

Meanwhile, Football Insider claims that Andre Gray is a potential option that Albion could turn to.

Gray originates from the Black Country and began his career at Wolves, though was released at just 13.

Prolific Championship seasons for Brentford and Burnley respectively make Gray a somewhat attractive proposition.

Despite Watford paying around £18million for Gray, he’s struggled to show his best form at Vicarage Road.

Gray only found the net on five occasions last year in the Championship. As such, he’s dropped down the pecking order behind Joshua King, Ashley Fletcher and Emmanuel Dennis. Club legend Troy Deeney also provides another option.

Kenneth Zohore has failed to justify the £8million fee paid to Cardiff since arriving at The Hawthorns in 2019. Meanwhile, Mbaye Diagne’s return to parent club Galatasaray and the departure of Hal Robson-Kanu has left the Baggies short of options.

Matt Phillips operated as a traditional number nine throughout pre-season prior to Robinson enjoying a fruitful start to the campaign with three goals in as many games.

The former Preston and Sheffield United attacker though is perhaps more suited to a wider role. The same could be said about Grant too, hence Ismael’s wish for a new recruit.