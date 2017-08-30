West Brom to stun Chelsea, Juve by winning race for PSG star

West Brom have reportedly pulled off a stunning late deal to land Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis is said to have beaten a host of European giants, including Chelsea and Juventus, to sign the Poland midfielder on a season-long loan.

Leicester were also said to be in the running for the 27-year-old, along with Fenerbahce and Lyon, as the French made the player available for a short-term deal.

However, according to to The Sun, Pulis has managed to negotiate a deal for Krychowiak under the radar.

The Polish star has won 45 caps for his country and has had previous spells at Bordeaux, Reims and Sevilla before he joined PSG for £28million last summer.

The Baggies are also hoping to land Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs before Thursday’s transfer window closes.

The England international had looked set to join Watford but failed to agree personal terms with the Hornets.