West Brom, Wolves target out-of-favour Bournemouth hitman

Bournemouth will approve the sale of Benik Afobe in January in what will be one of the biggest auctions of the transfer window.

The forward has struggled to break into Eddie Howe’s team after returning from a lengthy injury lay off, which has led to the speculation that the Cherries are willing to let him leave, according to the Sun.

Howe’s side have spent heavily in the past few seasons, and want to claw back some of that cash, with Afobe believed to still hold a value of £12m.

West Brom are one of interested suitors, but Baggies boss Tony Pulis is keen to make sure he gets the striker at the right price.

The Sun, also claim that Championship high-flyers Wolves – Afobe’s former team – will be one of the teams interested, too.

Afobe has scored ten Premier League goals during his time with the Cherries, for whom he has made 56 apperances.