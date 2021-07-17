West Ham facing £16m loss with talks underway over second forward exit

David Moyes has deemed a current forward surplus to requirements, with talks now underway that could incur West Ham a huge £16m loss, per a report.

West Ham have made little impact in the transfer window thus far despite facing up to a season that will include a European campaign. Craig Dawson signed on a permanent deal after initially impressing on loan, but their attempts to pull off a similar move for Jesse Lingard have thus far not borne fruit.

Instead, news of potential exits has hoovered up most of the column inches. Wantaway forward Felipe Anderson recently got his wish when joining former club Lazio.

The salary freed up by the Brazilian’s exit was rumoured to be earmarked towards a bumper new deal for Declan Rice.

He has been linked with Man Utd, though such a deal would likely command a nine figure sum.

A more likely departure comes in the form of Ukranian veteran, Andriy Yarmolenko.

Per Football Insider, Moyes ‘has deemed Yarmolenko surplus to requirements.’

The 32-year-old arrived for a deal in the region of £18m in 2018. However, persistent injury issues limited his impact and the arrivals of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma pushed him further down the order.

West Ham are therefore open to moving the forward on, and the article claims talks have been opened with Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Hammers are reportedly willing to sell Yarmolenko for the measly sum of £2m. That would represent a £16m loss on their initial outlay. Though with just one year on his deal and now 32, Yarmolenko has little value in the current market.

Prem trio monitoring West Ham defender

Meanwhile, a trio of Premier League sides have expressed their interest in a West Ham man that was formerly targeted by Tottenham and Manchester United, it has been claimed.

French outlet Foot Mercato have reported centre-back Issa Diop is the subject of interest from Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Diop made the move to the London Stadium from French side Toulouse in 2018. He was signed for what was at the time a club record £22m fee.

He attracted interest from United and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. And then Spurs joined the pack with Jose Mourinho proving to be a big admirer of the defender.

However, he was in and out of the West Ham side last season. He appeared in just under half of their league matches.

This has seemingly put the three named clubs on alert. Diop has only two years left on his contract. As such, his price tag will be much lower than the £60m that was estimated 18 months ago.

