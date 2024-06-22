West Ham ace breaks silence on Man Utd transfer Ten Hag is driving, as surprise price tag emerges

West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez has responded to speculation he could replace a big-money signing at Manchester United, and the surprise sum that can unlock a deal has been revealed.

Alvarez, 26, was brought to West Ham to replace Declan Rice last summer. The Mexico captain cost £35m to prise out of Ajax and wasted no time settling in quickly in England.

However, fast forward to the present day and the holding midfielder’s spell in the capital may conclude at the one-season mark.

Taking to X last week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed talks over reuniting Alvarez with Erik ten Hag have taken place inside the walls of Old Trafford. Ten Hag previously managed Alvarez at Ajax.

“Man Utd seriously considering to bring in also new midfielder — almost sure in case Casemiro leaves,” wrote Romano.

“Understand Mexico captain Edson Alvarez is one of the option discussed internally, appreciated by ten Hag.

“It’s difficult deal, as West Ham considers him as key player.”

As mentioned, Casemiro would be the fall guy to tee up Alvarez’s reunion with Ten Hag.

Casemiro, 32, endured a nightmare campaign in which the veteran Brazilian looked a shadow of his former self.

Man Utd are open to offers for their fading force and Bayern Munich are understood to have explored a move prior to reigniting their interest in Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

However, Casemiro to Bayern quickly broke down when the player reportedly scoffed at Bayern’s salary proposals.

That leaves the Saudi Pro League as Casemiro’s likeliest destination if he does leave Man Utd this summer. And if he does, Man Utd could firm up their interest in Alvarez who has already proven he can cut the mustard in the Premier League.

Edson Alvarez responds to Man Utd links

Alvarez is currently in the USA for the Copa America. The Mexico skipper will anchor his side’s midfield when their tournament gets underway against Jamaica in the early hours of Sunday morning.

When the transfer speculation was put to Alvarez in the build-up to his country’s opener, Alvarez insisted his sole focus right now remains on the Copa America.

However, the midfielder refused to rule out a transfer when the Copa America has concluded.

“I can only tell you that I’m focused on what I have to do,” replied Alvarez. “I know that the Copa America is a very important tournament where the eyes of the world are basically here.

“Later there will be time to see what there is or what there isn’t…”

West Ham set surprise price tag

Alvarez cost West Ham £35m to sign and on the back of his superb first season in England, you might expect his price tag to have doubled.

However, Football Insider added their take on Alvarez’s future when claiming an exit could be greenlit if bids of just £40m are received.

A transfer of that size would net the Hammers a handy £5m profit, though £40m is a price tag that is unlikely to deter Man Utd if they do manage to offload Casemiro to Saudi Arabia.

A subsequent update from Sky Sports suggested West Ham actually value Alvarez at £50m-plus.

