West Ham in advanced talks to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan from Man City, with Crystal Palace beaten

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

We understand that the move is welcomed by all parties and it will finally see the England international end his nightmare spell at the Etihad.

Phillips is far from one of Pep Guardiola’s preferred assets at Man City. The manager even apologised for his lack of game time in a recent press conference.

The former Leeds United man has played just 379 Premier League minutes in the year-and-a-half since joining the Cityzens.

A number of sides have been keeping close tabs on Phillips’ situation and have been looking to snare him this month.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Newcastle were his preferred destination for a while but the Magpies fell out of the race as they were not willing to pay the loan fee demanded by Man City.

This led to Phillips’ agents at CAA Stellar holding talks with City to bring down the price. These conversations opened the door for West Ham to move into pole position.

West Ham set to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that West Ham are now set to beat Crystal Palace to Phillip’s signature.

The Eagles were also very keen and made an official enquiry for the out-of-favour Man City star.

Now, Phillips is on his way to London to become the first signing for David Moyes in the January transfer window.

Our sources state his desire to play regular minutes was a key factor in the 28-year-old choosing West Ham.

The deal discussed is a straight loan, with no option or obligation to buy included.

Phillips will hope to play a key role for West Ham this season and force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans as he aims to play for England in the European Championships later this year.

Phillips will come into a Hammers side who are currently in a European qualification spot in the league table.

They also have the chance to lift a second trophy in as many seasons after progressing to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

