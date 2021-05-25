West Ham agony as Solskjaer offers Jesse Lingard Man Utd clean slate

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly give Jesse Lingard a second chance at Manchester United next season after deciding against selling him to West Ham after all.

The 28-year-old has been sensational for the Hammers since joining on loan from Manchester United in January. The talented forward has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 16 Premier League appearances. He helped the East End outfit finish an impressive sixth in the table and a place in next season’s Europa League.

The Warrington-born star’s future has rarely been out of the headlines in recent weeks. Hammers chief David Moyes has made no secret of the fact he would like Lingard to remain at the London Stadium.

However, it seems their hopes of securing his signing on a permanent basis have now been dashed. As per The Sun, that’s because United boss Solskjaer wants to give Lingard a clean slate at Old Trafford next season.

Their article claims that Solskjaer has been impressed with Lingard’s form and attitude at West Ham. Furthermore, he sees his re-admission to the squad as akin to a new signing and one who gives them an extra option.

The report adds that West Ham are fully aware of United’s stance. In addition, there ‘has been no contact at all between the two clubs to discuss a permanent deal’.

United’s decision to hand Lingard a second chance is believed to have stemmed from Bruno Fernandes. The talismanic United star has been impressed by his form with the Hammers and is thought to have held discussions with Solskjaer over his role next season.

Fernandes even claimed Lingard had been the Premier League’s form player when questioned about him.

“If you see Jesse, I think Jesse, at the moment, if you watch the last 10 games, has been top, top, top level,” Fernandes told MUTV. “For me, if you watch the last 10 games, he’s been the best player in the Premier League. He scores and assists in every game.

“Everyone here is really, really happy for him. He has confidence back, he has his swag back, because he is feeling confident. We are really, really happy for what he’s doing.”

Lingard hints at future plans

Lingard himself has dropped a huge hint that he will not be staying at West Ham despite a ‘brilliant’ experience of playing for the club.

“Everyone is all as one and together and I think the team spirit is amazing,” he told the club’s official website. “There is banter flying about week-in and week-out and day-in and day-out which is always good for team morale.

“When we’re training or on matchdays, we work and we’re always pushing towards the three points. Everyone here has the same ambition and goals.”

Lingard added: “I think just obviously playing week-in week-out, the lads have been brilliant, the staff have been brilliant and they’ve put confidence in me to play and do well.

“I was already ready to play from many months ago. So to play the first game at Villa seems a lifetime ago. Moreso, now we’re near the end of the season. It’s been a brilliant experience and I’ll take away so many memories.”

