West Ham have struck a £20m deal for Ghanaian striker Andre Ayew, with Swansea in talks to sign another Spanish striker as his replacement.

According to widespread reports, Ayew is now heading to London to discuss personal terms with the Hammers, whose long search for a new forward is set to come to an end just in time for the start of the new Premier League season.

Swansea are moving quickly to ensure that the departure does not leave them light in attacking areas and, following the arrival of Fernando Llorente from Sevilla, Francesco Guidolin is ready to raid Spain once again with the signing of Atletico Madrid’s Borja Baston.

The Swans have also reportedly enquired about Leicester’s Leonardo Ulloa.