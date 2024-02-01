West Ham ‘agree deal in principle’ with Crystal Palace over winger; Hammers could lose three players today

Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a deal in principle with West Ham to sign winger Maxwel Cornet on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old joined the Hammers in 2022 but has struggled to find his feet at the London Stadium and David Moyes is willing offload him if he can find a replacement.

Roy Hodgson was initially reluctant to sign Cornet but it now seems that he could be on his way to Crystal Palace before the transfer deadline.

The Ivory Coast international has made just 10 appearances this season – three of which have been starts – and is keen to move elsewhere to reignite his career.

According to The Guardian, West Ham have ‘agreed terms’ over a loan for Cornet but that ‘hinges on the Hammers signing a new winger.’

The Eagles now face an anxious wait to see if West Ham can get any late deals done.

Cornet, Benrahma and Fornals could all leave West Ham by deadline

Cornet could potentially follow two West Ham stars out the exit door today.

As previously reported, Said Benrahma is expected to join Lyon on loan despite the French club encountering problems in negotiations with the player.

Lyon will have an option to buy of £8.5m included in the deal and the Hammers are set to receive an immediate loan fee of £4.2m.

Pablo Fornals also looks set to join Real Betis on a permanent deal. Journalist Dharmesh Sheth provided an update on his situation earlier today.

“Talks advancing between Real Betis and West Ham United over the signing of midfielder Pablo Fornals. Betis understood to be closer to West Ham’s valuation,” Sheth wrote on X.

“All parties hopeful deal can be struck before deadline.”

The departures of Cornet, Benrahma and Fornals would leave West Ham with just Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus as players who can play on the wing.

It is therefore no surprise that Moyes wants to bring in a new winger before allowing Cornet to join Crystal Palace on loan.

