West Ham ‘agree’ first January transfer, as David Moyes green lights deal for unwanted star

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer is reportedly set to join French giants Monaco on loan until the end of the season after the two clubs ‘reached an agreement.’

The 27-year-old has barely featured for the Hammers recently after being a regular last season following his move from Paris Saint Germain.

Kehrer has played just 18 minutes of football in the Premier League this term after falling behind the likes of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd in the pecking order.

David Moyes is open to letting the Germany international leave West Ham this month and it seems an agreement has now been reached for him to move elsewhere.

He may not be the only Hammers star to depart the London Stadium this winter, either. Star man Lucas Paqueta is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, while Danny Ings is open to moving elsewhere.

With that in mind, it could be an interesting window for West Ham as Moyes eyes a strong second half of the season.

West Ham ‘reach agreement’ with Monaco

According to transfer journalists Santi Aouna and Loic Tanzi, West Ham United and ‘reached an agreement’ over Kehrer.

It’s claimed that the defender will join the Ligue 1 side on loan until the end of the season, with the deal to include a purchase option that can be triggered next summer.

At this stage, it isn’t clear what fee West Ham and Monaco have agreed upon for the buy option.

It’s likely, however, that the Hammers will be looking to recoup as much of the £10m they paid for him as possible.

The ‘agreement’ is yet to be put ‘into writing’ but that ‘final step’ is set to take place in the next few days, before Kehrer takes his Monaco medical and puts pen to paper on the loan deal.

It will be interesting to see if the centre-back can reignite his career in France, where he previously played well with PSG.

