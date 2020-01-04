David Moyes is reportedly ready to seal his first signing as West Ham manager after moving ahead of his old club Manchester United for Portugal Under-21 midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who Sky Sports reported earlier this week is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s list of transfer targets, will be allowed to leave the Benfica this month, according to Portuguese newspaper Record.

The player is reported to have fallen foul of coach Bruno Lage after not featuring in any of the Benfica’s last seven games.

As such, it was claimed earlier in the week that the Portugal U21 midfielder had swapped agents in a bid to secure a move to the Premier League and his new representative had flown to England for talks with reported suitors.

The player has a €100m exit clause in his contract, but Benfica are known to be ready to sell him for a fee nearer €40m.

However, with no takers as yet prepared to meet their asking price, Record (via Sport Witness) now claims it is West Ham who lead the charge for Fernandes after tabling what is reported as a unique approach.

According to report, West Ham have vowed to meet Benfica’s €40m asking price but only if they can take the player on an 18-month loan deal first, with the permanent arrangement and due to go through in summer 2021.

It’s stated that talks over the deal are due to commence next week when Hammers officials will travel to Lisbon to try and secure a deal for the 20-year-old.

Record also points out that Gedson, who has previously been linked with Tottenham, has made a post on social media using the emojis of two hammers, but then deleted it.

The capture of Fernandes would prove a first signing of Moyes’ second coming as West Ham manager.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are also being linked with a move for a prolific Brazilian hitman.