West Ham United are looking to take Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira on-loan in January.

The 22-year-old Belgian-born Brazilian international has featured under Jose Mourinho this season, but he has shunned the club’s offer of a new three-year deal.

Pereira’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but United do have an option – which they are set to take, and will then be in a position to sanction a loan deal.

Arsenal and Chelsea are hugely keen on the player – but he is looking for regular first-team football at this stage of his career and Manuel Pellegrini is looking to lure him to the London Stadium.