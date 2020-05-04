West Ham set for transfer blow as new suitor emerges for Man Utd misfit

West Ham’s plans to make a move for Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez could be scuppered by a new suitor emerging for the player.

Hammers boss David Moyes has been linked with a move for Old Trafford flop this summer, but the Chile international may now extend his stay in Italy instead.

The 31-year-old winger joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan last summer but has struggled to make a big impression, and Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskaer is said to want rid of the player.

And reports from Sky Sports via Goal, suggest that Inter’s Serie A rivals Roma are lining up a move for Sanchez.

Roma were thought to have originally been interested in bringing the former Arsenal star to the Italian capital last summer, before he agreed to join Inter instead.

Sanchez has managed just one goal in 15 appearances for Antonio Conte’s side and does not appear to have done anywhere near enough to earn a permanent switch to the San Siro.

Roma are reportedly hopeful that the good relationship they have developed with United, aided by agreeing a loan deal for defender Chris Smalling last summer, will help them get a deal over the line.

It looks likely to be another loan move to the Stadio Olimpico for Sanchez, although United’s hierarchy would prefer a permanent deal to offload his enormous £505,000 a week wages from their bill.

Meanwhile, Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson insists he will fend off any attempt to snatch star striker Alfredo Morelos on the cheap as speculation continues to swirl over the Colombia hitman’s future.

The football landscape has been unimaginably altered by the impact of the coronavirus crisis gripping the world, but speculation over summer transfers remain.

Rangers star Morelos continues to be linked with a variety of clubs, with Leicester, West Ham, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace reportedly among the interested parties.

Premier League clubs look to be better placed than most to exploit the current situation, but sporting director Wilson says the free-scoring Morelos and his team-mates will not be going for a cut price. Read more…