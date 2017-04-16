West Ham and Everton reportedly lead chase for Kompany

Everton and West Ham are leading a list of clubs in pursuit of Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, according to reports.

The 31-year-old Belgian international defender has had a nightmare two-year injury spell and could leave Manchester this summer.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is hoping to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane, but may have to consider other options if they are priced out of a deal.

Las Palmas centre-back Mauricio Lemos and Kompany are believed to be targets as the Dutch boss looks to strengthen the back line.

Guardiola did however state that Kompany has a future at Manchester City and has been unlucky with injuries.

“Vincent is top quality,” he declared. “Anyone can discuss his quality.

“The problem has been his injuries but finally he is back and can stay fit for us. That is what we want – not just for Vincent – but all our players.

“I feel sorry for Manuel Pellegrini because he could not use Kompany last season.

“He is a real central defender in his passing but he is more than just a centre defender – he has a great passion, vision and he is dangerous in set-pieces.

“It was a set-piece that opened the game [against Southampton]. Vincent is very dangerous.

“He wins duels, finds the space to play the ball through and hopefully, he can stay fit for us for the remainder of the season.

“The problem is the past two or three years where he has missed a lot of football.”