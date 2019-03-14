West Ham and Leicester to fight it out over in-demand Porto hotshot

West Ham United are set to battle Leicester City for the signing of Porto striker Moussa Marega this summer, a report claims.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo stated last year that Chelsea and Spurs were battling Everton for the Malian forward, while Bild (via the Daily Star) claimed Liverpool were keen to land Marega, branded the ‘Jamie Vardy of Portugal’.

Sapo Desporto claimed that Marega was keen on a move to West Ham last summer, but was priced out of a move by Porto, who were demanding a hefty fee for their prized striker.

Now, Correio de Manha state that the Hammers are still in for the 27-year-old, given the uncertain futures surrounding the linkes of Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez, Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll.

However they are not alone in their interest, as Brendan Rodgers is reportedly considering making Marega his first signing as Leicester City boss.

The 27-year-old has followed up a fantastic 23-goal 2017-18 campaign with an impressive 2018-19 thus far, amassing 17 goals and 10 assists in 34 games this season.