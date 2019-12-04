West Ham, Arsenal must pay bumper fee for ideal dugout successor

West Ham United and Arsenal will reportedly have to pay more than £20 million in compensation fee if they want to appoint Rafael Benitez as their new manager.

Benitez still has two years left on his contract at Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, but TEAMtalk revealed last month that the Spaniard is keen on returning to the Premier League and has Manuel Pellegrini’s job at the London Stadium in his sights.

The former Newcastle United and Liverpool manager is earning £12 million per year in China, and The Daily Mail that goes one step further by revealing what it will cost to bring him back to the Premier League.

While the Gunners are on the hunt for a new permanent manager following the dismissal of Unai Emery last month, Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is under pressure with the team just four points above the relegation zone.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Benitez has a world-record buyout clause of more than £20 million, leaving West Ham and Arsenal needing to spend big if they want to bring the 59-year-0ld in.

The former Chelsea boss, though, wants to return to the Premier League in the future.

