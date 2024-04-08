West Ham barge Liverpool, Tottenham aside in free agent swoop, as key advantage works in Moyes favour

West Ham will move for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and can offer what their rivals can't

West Ham are pushing to steal a march on their rivals to land Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Centre-back Adarabioyo is due to become a free agent this summer when his contract at Craven Cottage expires.

Fulham have offered Adarabioyo a new contract, but no deal has been agreed as yet between Fulham and the 26-year-old.

Adarabioyo has impressed for Fulham this season, making 23 appearances in all competitions and contributing two goals for Marco Silva’s side.

A number of clubs are monitoring Adarabioyo’s situation at Fulham and are ready to offer him a new challenge away from west London.

The likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Italian giants AC Milan have been credited with an interest in signing the former Manchester City youngster on a free transfer.

The fact he’s on the prime of his career, holds extensive Premier League experience and can be signed without paying a transfer fee is emboldening numerous suitors to circle.

However, TEAMtalk has been told West Ham have entered the race for the defender and are ready to offer a lucrative long-term contract to try and lure him to the London Stadium.

Hammers boss David Moyes is keen to bolster his side’s central defensive options in this summer’s transfer window and Adarabioyo is viewed as an attractive proposition for the Scot.

West Ham’s advantage

West Ham feel they could have an advantage over their rivals for Adarabioyo by being able to offer him regular first-team football.

That same guarantee perhaps cannot be made by rival suitors Liverpool and Spurs given the quality of right-footed centre-half they already have at their disposal.

The Sun and Football Insider both reported West Ham could make a second attempt at signing Manchester United’s Harry Maguire at season’s end.

However, despite agreeing a £30m fee with the Red Devils last summer, Maguire vetoed the move. There is little to suggest his stance on joining West Ham has changed one year on.

Adarabioyo thus represents a more than worthy alternative and has made 130 appearances for Fulham since joining from Man City in 2020.

