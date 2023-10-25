West Ham battling Euro giants for impressive Man Utd raid, as fresh Ten Hag stance revealed

West Ham United are rivalling Juventus and Borussia Dortmund for the capture of Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, according to a report.

Sancho has been sidelined by Erik ten Hag ever since he hit back at the manager’s comments about him not training properly. The winger told fans ‘don’t believe everything you read’ and complained about him being a Man Utd scapegoat for far too long.

Ten Hag initially told Sancho that he could be reintegrated back into the senior squad if he apologised for his statement. However, the player does not feel he is in the wrong and has therefore refused to apologise.

It is now too late for the 23-year-old to turn things around, with Ten Hag eager to get him out of Old Trafford.

While Sancho has struggled in a Man Utd shirt, he still remains a top talent, and his form at Dortmund has clearly left an impression on Juventus, who are keen on signing him. There have also been rumours of a move back to Dortmund, where Sancho registered 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games across four seasons.

Barcelona were recently tipped to make a shock bid for Sancho, but that rumour was soon shut down by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. The journalist added that a switch to Juve is far more likely than a Dortmund return, though a fresh report from 90Min has put Dortmund back in the mix.

READ MORE: West Ham to stun Man City with blockbuster move for Juventus ace, as enticing fee emerges

90Min state that if Man Utd cannot sell the Englishman in January, Ten Hag will be content for him to depart on a long-term loan. The hope among Man Utd chiefs is that this would allow Sancho to get back to his best, which could in turn lead to a permanent transfer elsewhere.

Interestingly, the report explains how it is not guaranteed that Sancho will be heading abroad, as West Ham are involved in the transfer race alongside Juve and Dortmund. Clearly, Irons boss David Moyes feels he can get Sancho back to his best, in order to prove Man Utd wrong.

West Ham join Juventus in Sancho hunt

Although, West Ham would find it more difficult to sign Sancho than their Italian counterparts, as Man Utd will not want Sancho showing them up in the Premier League if he does come good again.

No matter how well Sancho performs on a possible loan away from Man Utd, the Red Devils will have to take a big hit on the £73million signing when selling him. His form has dropped off a cliff, while rival clubs also know that Man Utd are desperate to get him out of Ten Hag’s squad.

For Sancho, if he wants to get back into the England setup for Euro 2024, then he needs to leave Man Utd as soon as possible and head to a team where he is going to play week in, week out. This should help him to get back to the free-flowing, mercurial style that made him such a success with Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could miss out on the signing of a prime Ange Postecoglou target as Man Utd are plotting to get to him first.