West Ham battling European trio for striker ‘expected’ to cost €15m

West Ham are among a four-strong list of suitors chasing a Ligue 1 striker whose manager reluctantly admitted could leave, per a report.

West Ham finally sparked their transfer window into life at the weekend when announcing the signing of Kurt Zouma. The ex-Chelsea centre-back arrived for £29.8m and filled a vital position of need with their centre-back options previously limited.

However, centre-half is not the only position David Moyes had his sights set on revamping.

Centre-forward is another area of concern. Michail Antonio has been simply sensational over the last two seasons since transitioning into a striker.

But persistent hamstring injuries have plagued his career. And with a Europa League campaign to juggle, a viable back-up is on the agenda.

Now, Sport Witness (citing French newspaper L’Equipe), reveal West Ham are considering a Ligue 1 swoop.

They claim the Hammers are one of four clubs who could ‘take action’ regarding Montpellier frontman, Gaetan Laborde.

The 27-year-old operates primarily at centre-forward, though is capable of functioning out wide. He has bagged three goals in his first four outings this year and would reportedly command a fee of €15m. Sevilla, Lyon and Rennes are also namechecked as interested parties.

L’Equipe’s online service provided a further update on the situation. They carried quotes from Montpellier manager Olivier Dall’Oglio, who admitted Laborde’s future remains undecided.

“We spoke with Gaëtan, with the whole club. He is a boy who absolutely wanted to play (this Sunday), who is totally invested in the club until the end,” Dall’Oglio said.

“But the context means that he too can leave very quickly. I have no certainty. He can leave, he can stay. I don’t know. It’s the transfer window.”

West Ham close in on ex-Everton winger

Meanwhile, West Ham are reportedly close to sealing the £25.8 million signing of CSKA Moscow attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic in a deal that Everton will profit from.

According to the Guardian, West Ham are close to signing Vlasic for £25.8 million in a deal that will also include £6.9million in add-ons.

Vlasic has been outstanding since leaving Everton for CSKA, scoring 33 goals and contributing 21 assists in all competitions.

The Guardian adds that David Moyes now believes Vlasic is ready for another shot in the Premier League. West Ham are also said to have decided that Vlasic represents better value than paying £25m for Jesse Lingard.

According to the Express earlier this year, the Toffees are entitled to a ‘small unknown share’ of the sell-on fee. They claimed it is likely to be between ’10 and 20 per cent’.

