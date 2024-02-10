West Ham beaten as Brighton announce superb summer signing; big fee, contract length, key clause all confirmed

Brighton have pipped West Ham to the signing of an electric winger

Brighton have officially confirmed the signing of a winger West Ham bid for in January, and the finer details of the fantastic coup have all been confirmed.

The Hammers pushed hard to sign a new left winger in the final days of the winter window. A move for Al-Ittihad’s Jota was explored, though West Ham’s No 1 target remained Ibrahim Osman of Nordsjaelland.

Indeed, David Moyes’ side were on the cusp of selling Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals. Losing the attacking pair without landing a replacement would be risky, especially with West Ham still going strong in the Europa League.

But while Benrahma (Lyon – loan) and Fornals (Real Betis) did depart, 19-year-old Osman ultimately eluded the Hammers.

West Ham unsuccessfully offered a package worth €18m-plus. Danish side Nordsjaelland valued their player higher and rejected the bid.

That left the door ajar for others to step ip and secure an agreement ahead of a summer switch. The Athletic’s David Ornstein subsequently revealed Brighton had done exactly that.

Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano reported Roberto De Zerbi”s side had struck a ‘full agreement’ worth €19.5m plus a further €3m in add-ons. The total value of the offer was therefore €22.5m (approx. £19.2m).

Osman quickly passed a medical and confirmation of Brighton’s coup arrived on Saturday morning.

Brighton transfer confirmed, as Osman follows in Adingra footsteps

Via their official website Brighton confirmed Osman will join up with his new Brighton teammates in the summer.

A five-year deal running until 2029 has been penned and Osman will walk the same path as fellow Ghanaian, Simon Adingra.

Both players rose through the Right to Dream academy in their home country of Ghana before quickly earning moves to Brighton following a brief stint with Nordsjaelland in between.

Responding to the club’s coup, Brighton’s technical director, David Weir, said: “We’re looking forward to the opportunity of working with Ibrahim.

“He’s a young and exciting prospect, but for now it’s important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjaelland, where he is enjoying a good season.

“Once the current season is over and he’s had the opportunity to rest during the summer, we will bring him into our environment where he will get the time and support he needs to settle here in England.”

The Seagulls have proven themselves fantastic operators in the transfer market of late as well as an exceptional club for rising young talent to hone their craft with.

De Zerbi will be hopeful the club have pulled off yet another masterstroke in the market. Osman’s progress at the AMEX will no doubt be followed closely over at West Ham too.

